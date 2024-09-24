Obituary: Henry "Hank" Wilczek

Henry “Hank” Wilczek was born on September 18, 1950, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin to Frank and Rose Wilczek. He graduated from Owen- Withee High School, in 1968.

In October of 1968, Henry enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Germany. After his 4 years of service, he was awarded a 2-year associate’s degree in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology in the Spring of 1975. He married JoEllen Anderson in August of 1975. He also adopted her 8-year-old daughter who had the same name as her mother. They all 3 moved to Great Falls, Montana where he began employment with Johnson Controls. He worked there for 11 years.

In 1976, Henry joined the Montana Air National Guard and continued with his passion as an Aircraft Environmental Systems Technician for 19 years. In October 1977, the family was blessed with a baby boy named Michael. Then in September of 1982, Henry’s 32nd birthday, he was blessed with a baby girl named Julie.

In the spring of 1986, Henry found employment at Malmstrom Air Force Base Civil Engineering HVAC Controls Shop. He really enjoyed working there every day was a new troubleshooting challenge. Hank worked in civil service for 27 years.

In October 1995, Hank and JoEllen were divorced. In June 2010, he married Mary Ball. Their marriage only lasted slightly over 2 years.

Hank retired in October 2013. He enjoyed downhill skiing, fishing, boating, water skiing, motorcycle’s, camping trail riding with his ATVS and UTVS, day trips, cruises, bowling and fixing things for both family and friends. He very much enjoyed grilling out on the deck and relaxing almost every evening in the hot tub with a nice cold beer! He truly enjoyed his grandkids.

