Obituary: Holley Jo Kershaw

Holley Jo (Embler/Peeke) Kershaw passed away on December 17, 2024, in Great Falls, MT (resided in Helena, MT). Holley was born in Sturgis, Michigan, to Joseph and JoAnne Embler on October 31, 1959.

Holley spent the years of her youth in Michigan and Arizona, where she made many friends. Holley was one of the kindest people as a child and an adult, but she also had much fun. Holley was always up for anything and occasionally broke a rule or two (but not often).

Holley’s mother passed away in 1979 when she was only 19. She and her older sister Cherie stepped into their mother’s shoes to help raise their two younger siblings, Joey (8) and Heidi (6). Even after marrying Kevin Peeke, she always made time for her siblings and would come running whenever they called. Later, she did the same for her youngest sister Jessica.

Holley was small, sweet, and unassuming. However, she was an adventurer at heart and was excited to be a part of the Sheriff Reserve in her early adult years. That tiny little gal loved toting her gun on the hip. Even now, Bruce can attest to her skill at shooting.

She was a trusted employee and always took her job seriously wherever she worked. She was not a rule-breaker when it came to work. She spent many years at Old Kent Bank (Kalamazoo, MI), Mountain West Bank and Valley Bank (Helena, MT), and Student Assistance Foundation (Helena, MT), and was working for Glacier Bank Corp (Helena, MT) at the time of her death.

Holley and Kevin Peeke were married in 1981 and resided in Kalamazoo, MI. In 1999, they moved to Helena, MT, to join the three siblings who had relocated to Montana. They enjoyed Montana and never looked back. Kevin had a lot of health issues over the years, and Holley was by his side through good and hard times. Kevin passed away in 2002.

Bruce Kershaw came into Holley’s life, and they got married on May 20, 2003, sharing an anniversary with Bruce’s grandparents. Holley loved the life she and Bruce built up in the Scratch Gravel Hills. She loved watching the wildlife that passed through their property and taking hikes behind the house with Bruce and the dogs.

As Bruce and her family gathered around her the last week of her life, the resounding consensus was that Holley was the best person they knew. She was gentle, compassionate, funny, unassuming, humble, kind, and always ready to serve others. She was the most excellent Aunt to her nieces and nephews. Their stories are so numerous it seems an injustice not to tell them now, but they will forever cherish them and share them whenever they gather.

Holley loved the Lord and loved her church. She attended Narrate and enjoyed helping with the service. If a Christian is called to be like Christ, Holley came very close. She offered her life and heart to Him, which showed in everything she said or did.

Holley is survived by her husband, Bruce Kershaw, stepson Levi Kershaw (Stormi Lucero), grandchildren Malaki and Kaelianna Kershaw, siblings Cherie Embler, Joeseph Embler II (Glenda), Heidi Johnson (Steve), Jessica Embler, nine nieces and nephews, and brother-in-law Cory Peeke.

