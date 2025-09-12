Obituary: Homer Christensen

Great Falls lost an amazing man on September 8, 2025. Homer Christensen was 103 years old. He was born on August 28, 1922, in Grass Range, Montana to Clifford Kinnick and Edvee Sopja Kinnick. During the 1920’s the family moved briefly to California where Homer attended first grade in Compton. After a divorce, Edvee and her three children returned to Lewistown and her family’s farm. Later, moving to town, living in the Waldorf Hotel.

It was here where she met Elmer Christensen, who she married. He adopted the children and was a wonderful father to them. Homer attended elementary school in Lewistown. The family settled in Great Falls. During these times they often traveled on road jobs as Elmer was a heavy equipment operator. Edvee cooked for the crews. Homer attended Paris Gibson Junior High and graduated from Great Falls High in 1941.

During high school he worked at Lesley’s Clothing Store and later Strong Scott Manufacturing Co. (Now Gerber’s of Montana). Always industrious, he built three houses, often using recycled materials. In 1942, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps and was stationed in Karachi, India as a parachute specialist. Before being deployed overseas, he married his high school sweetheart, Florence Soper, in Las Vegas where he was in military training. Homer was brilliant with mechanical abilities beyond belief.

He loved Great Falls and Montana history. An early member of the Skunk Wagon chapter antique auto club, he fully restored several cars and helped others by often making parts they needed for their restorations.

Homer and Florence had two children, Ray (1946) and Ronna (1950). He worked as a machinist and later as manager of Gerber’s of Montana for many years where he gained the trust and respect of his customers. He had spent many years working hard, so at age 80, Homer took up playing golf. For the last several years he had resided at Highgate Assisted Living where he was well cared for.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edvee and Elmer Christensen; sister Hazel Raffery; brother, Floyd Christensen; and wife, Florence.

He survived by son, Ray (Ann) of Kalispell; and daughter, Ronna Sundell (Larry) of Boise; grandchildren, Taya and Ander Sundell of Boise. He also leaves behind 9 nieces and nephews. Special thanks to nephew and wife, Alan and Sandee Christensen for their loving devotion during the last few years.

The family will hold a private memorial in his honor. Memorials in Homer’s memory can be made to the History Museum, 422 2nd St. S. Great Falls, MT 59405 or a charity of your choice.

Homer said, “One job, one wife, no booze, no fun”.

