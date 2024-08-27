Obituary: Hope Paulsrud

Hope Paulsrud, 77, of Belt, Montana passed away August 17, 2024. She was born on August 8, 1947, in Dickenson, North Dakota to Russel & Ethel Talkington.

Though born in North Dakota, Hope was raised in Neihart, Montana and attended Belt High School where she graduated.

Hope met the love of her life, Arne Paulsrud, in Neihart. The young couple married on December 9, 1967, in Seeley Lake, sharing 57 years and two sons together. Hope retired from Belt Public School District as a Janitor.

Hope is survived by her husband, Arne Paulsrud of Belt, Montana; sons, Robert Paulsrud of Belt, Montana and Daniel Paulsrud of Deer Lodge, Montana; sister, Kay Paulsrud of Soldotna, Alaska. Other survivors include her Grandson, Jonathan Witt of Ignacio, Colorado.

