Obituary: Hugh Enloe

Hugh Enloe, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully on October 22, 2024, at his home in Monarch. He was born December 29, 1941, and grew up in Great Falls, Montana. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1960 and went on to serve in the Air National Guard.

Hugh married Janet Luther on November 18, 1967, beginning a partnership that spanned over five decades. Together, they raised two sons, James and Luther, and built a life grounded in family, hard work, and community involvement. Hugh is survived by his wife, Janet; sons, James and Luther; sister, Shirley; and brother, Howard, as well as three grandchildren: Miranda, Cole, and Lillian. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lorraine, and his brothers Bruce and Larry.

Throughout his career, Hugh held various jobs, starting at Howard’s Pizza while in high school. After his time in the Air National Guard, Hugh worked as a technician for Toledo Scale Company before moving to the service department for Anderson Office Machines. In 1982 he founded his own office machine repair business, Enloe Office Service. His final career was that of first engineer with Great Falls Public Schools, a job which he held until retiring in 2003.

In 2000, Hugh and Janet moved from Great Falls to Monarch, Montana, where they began construction on a new home at the site of their family cabin, a cherished location since 1971. Hugh, along with Janet, was a founding member of the Monarch-Neihart Historical Group, established in 2013. Hugh was instrumental in restoring the Great Northern Railway depot in Monarch and played a key role in reconstructing the Neihart Fire Alarm Bell Tower, originally erected in 1894.

Hugh’s legacy is one of dedication to family and preserving local history. His contributions to the communities of Monarch and Neihart will not be forgotten. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Per Hugh’s request, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Monarch-Neihart Historical Group (PO Box 924, Monarch, MT 59463), in honor of Hugh’s memory.