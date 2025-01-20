Obituary: Hugh John Wilkins

Hugh John Wilkins was born on January 31, 1938, in Great Falls, Montana to Hugh and Ann (Pepos) Wilkins. At 15 years old, he met the love of his life, Darlene Gondeiro, from Waltham who later became his wife of 65 years. He attended Central Catholic High School and took classes at Gonzaga University.

He joined the Navy as a flight cadet and served on the USS Shangri La and Roosevelt. He married Darlene and, after the Navy, returned to Great Falls where he became a journeyman pipefitter and eventually ran the municipal water plant for over 30 years.

He could do almost anything to which he put his mind. His inventions for municipal systems still serve cities throughout America and made their way into engineering publications.

He was a pilot for the Civil Air Patrol and an instructor for mountain flying as well as search and rescue. He could find a downed airplane or a lost hunting party from his living room with a map and a pencil, and he is credited with several lives saved.

Hugh was a skilled rancher. His herds are things of beauty, and his machinery is immaculately kept. He was a gifted rifleman and hunter. He was a devout and fearless Catholic, he loved the underdog, and his sense of humor was legendary. He strove to be a man of integrity.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Darlene, whom he cherished until the day he died. He is survived by his six sons, Hugh, Dan (Diane), Fr. David, Tim (Kim), Joseph (Julie), and Patrick (Nikki); and grandchildren, Krista, Grace (Connor), Nick, Kaylee, Joseph, Jordan, Jake (Emily), and Lauren.

