Obituary: Ian Charles Smith

Ian Charles Smith passed away on March 16, 2024, in Great Falls due to complications from the flu. He was born on April 22, 1974, to John and Ligaya “Lee” Smith.

Ian graduated from Chester High School and was involved in farming, over-the-road trucking, and construction work. He loved to draw blueprints and house plans, pour concrete, and tinker with vehicles.

Ian is survived by his wife, Angela Florence; daughters, Tande Smith and Zoe Florence; sons, Thatcher Smith, Brenden (Jara) Clark-Smith and their daughter, Millie Mae, and Arthur Florence; step-children, Dyllan, Tristen, and Payton Porter; mother, Ligaya “Lee” Smith; sister, Mary (Wade) Kultgen and their children, Tyson, Dylan, Ashlee, Darwyn, Charlee, and Jackaylee; and brother, Michael (Jim) Clark and their son, Beau.

