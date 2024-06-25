Obituary: Ilo Joyce Muller

Ilo Joyce Muller, 94, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Ilo was born on September 22, 1929, in Cathay, North Dakota to Nicholas and Erma (Garland) Donker.

After graduating from high school, she went on to get her associate degree and started working as a bookkeeper, accountant, and eventually an account manager with insurance.

In her 80s she decided to perform various office duties with the Boys and Girls Club.

She fell in love and married Kenneth Muller. They were married until he passed away in 1976. Together they had four children, Barbara, Walter, Kenneth Jr, and Steven.

Ilo is survived by her daughter, Barbara Yeoman of Great Falls; son, Walter Muller of Helena; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

