Obituary: Ira "Ike" M. Kaufman

Ira “Ike” M. Kaufman, Jr. passed away on July 20, 2024, due to complications from a fall he sustained. He was born on August 6, 1935. Instead of us writing a typical obituary, dad wrote his own. So, without further ado, here he is one last time:

“I am a third generation Montanan born in Great Falls, as was my father. I graduated from Great Falls High in 1953 and from the University of Montana in 1957.

At the age of 15 my dad said if you cannot cut it in Legion baseball, you better find a job. So, I went to work on a wheat farm on the Highwood Star Route for five summers and learned to work.

In 1957 I became a serious retailer. Kaufmans was at 304 Central at that time. My family, my associates and my customers. When folks ask, ‘why are you still working,’ my answer is relationships. And that is the whole answer.

My coaching was the best. I had a dad, an uncle and an experienced staff to guide me. I made plenty of mistakes and they let me know about every one. Bill Lander once told me to fit shoes to a customers foot, not his head. Teddy Pichavas told me I was a poor excuse for a tailor.

The store was only 25 feet wide and was crammed in next to the First Bank Building. White shirts were boxed in the basement, and we had to jump over each other to fill a customers order. We had the #1 per square foot sales in the US for men’s stores.

In 1963 we moved to 412 Central. Business was fantastic. The missiles were under construction and Montana Power had forecast Great Falls to grow to 150,000. We sold merchandise out of shipping boxes before they hit the floor. We had double the staff we do today.

I played as many sports as time permitted. More relationships. I coached kids hockey and played until age 55. Snow skied for 40 years, 20 of which was with the Great Falls Ski Bums. Played softball and we traveled around. Golf takes the cake. Don’t ask my wife.

Let’s salute the family. My dear wife was on her way from Minnesota to Seattle for the Worlds Fair in 1962. I was a blind date fill in. She made the Fair. But I stuck around. MAK has told me for years that should I have ended up with any other type of woman, 50 years was out of the question. She survived a 6 day a week retailer and an active family.

Our children, Brian and Lisa, brought us assorted relationships. Lisa was an animal lover. She had horses when she was young and dogs from college on. She worked hard and competed in many events. More relationships! Lisa and I went to the Kentucky Derby in 2007.

Ike is survived by his wife of 61 years, MaryAnn Kaufman; son, Brian; daughter, Lisa; and grandchild, Karlee.

