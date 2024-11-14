Obituary: Irene Helen (Gremaux) Buck

Irene Helen (Gremaux) Buck, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2024, at the age of 93. Born on August 15, 1931, in Lewistown, MT, Irene grew up surrounded by the love of her parents, Lena and Falconer, and her four siblings, Joyce, Bruce, Frank, and Sue.

Irene attended Fergus High School. After graduation, she married the love of her life, Donald Buck, in June 1950. They lived in Lewistown, MT and moved to San Diego while Don was in the service.

After that, Don and Irene moved to Great Falls, MT and embarked on building a family. They had three beautiful children over the next years, bringing in David, Brian, and Janice.

She also enjoyed lunch outings and trying her luck on the machines. A lover of games and stories, she spent many happy hours playing cards and reading books by her favorite author, Mary Higgins Clark.

She delighted in watching her family grow across generations, sharing each milestone and memory. Irene’s greatest joy was her family. She was the glue that kept everything together. Irene will always be remembered as a devoted supporter, always there for her family with open arms and encouragement.

Irene is survived by her three children, David (Mary) Buck, Brian (Pam) Buck, and Janice (Charles) Fulcher; five grandchildren, Brooke, Brittany, Morgan, Christopher, and Victor; and 9 great-grandchildren.

