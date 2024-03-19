Obituary: Iris Beverly Goudy

Iris Beverly Goudy, 86, of Great Falls, Montana passed away on February 21, 2024. Beverly was born on July 16, 1937, in Jeffreys, Newfoundland, Canada. While working as a civilian at Ernest Harmon Air Force Base in Stephenville, Newfoundland, she met the love of her life, Ambrose H. Goudy. They married on June 17, 1961, in Troy, Montana.

Beverly raised five children and worked in retail at K-Mart and Goodwill stores. She had a love for animals, especially cats, Ko-Ko, Ginger, Misty, and King and leaves behind her beloved 14-year-old Lilac Point Siamese mix cat named Prince. Beverly enjoyed listening to music. Elvis Presley, Charley Pride, Statler Brothers, and Merle Haggard were some of her favorites. Beverly loved watching hockey, golf (Tiger Woods, her favorite), baseball (Seattle Mariners), and football (Seattle Seahawks).

She is survived by her four sons, Duane of Las Vegas, NV, Gary of Great Falls, MT, Greg (Tonja) of Bothell, WA, and Jeff (Krista) of Billings, MT; daughter, Rhonda (Earl) of Great Falls, MT; sisters, Una Hann, Elevna (John) Carter; brother, Lawrence (Cindy) Fortune; grandchildren, Theresa, Isaac, Johua and Theron; niece, Tanya; and nephews, Paul, Neil, Shawn, Guy, Chris, and Colin.

