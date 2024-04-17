Obituary: Irvin Miller

Irvin Miller, 80, passed away on April 12. He was born October 16, 1943, to Peter and Legretta Miller in Malta, Montana.

He was the baby with six older brothers and sisters. He graduated from Havre High School. He never married.

He took care of his mom and sister. He was always taking care of someone. He loved bowling and bingo. Going to the State Fair was always a special occasion to him.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Gadbaw; and brother, Louis Miller.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.