Obituary: Irvin Miller

October 16, 1943 - April 12, 2024
Posted at 11:34 AM, Apr 17, 2024
Irvin Miller, 80, passed away on April 12. He was born October 16, 1943, to Peter and Legretta Miller in Malta, Montana.

He was the baby with six older brothers and sisters. He graduated from Havre High School. He never married.

He took care of his mom and sister. He was always taking care of someone. He loved bowling and bingo. Going to the State Fair was always a special occasion to him.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Gadbaw; and brother, Louis Miller.

