Obituary: Jack Lee McFetridge

It is with real sadness that we announce the passing of Jack Lee “Jack Mack” McFetridge on October 9, 2024, at the age of 85. Jack was born June 3, 1939, in Evansville, Indiana to Dallas and Marjorie (Cassidy) McFetridge.

Jack grew up in a military family so as a child he lived in many states before relocating to Great Falls in 1966. He joined the United States Air Force in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1962. He worked as a body and fender repairman, was a civil service employee and a USPS mail carrier.

A man of many interests, Jack enjoyed camping, softball, bowling, swimming, was a certified scuba open diver and was skydiving certified. He was an avid pool player, and his love of this sport led to his pool business, Jacks Billiards and Repair.

He met the love of his life, Juanita, in Great Falls, and married in Coeur d’Alene, ID on June 3, 1977, enjoying 47 years together, until his passing. Their children and stepchildren brought them great joy. When his grandchildren came along, he was their biggest fan, following them in all their sports.

Survivors include his loving wife, Juanita, Great Falls, MT; son, Chad Riverton, UT; stepson, Ray Lafreniere, Great Falls, MT; stepdaughters, Denise (Robert) Klesh, Diana Lafreniere and Jean (David) Fayden,, all of Great Falls, MT; sisters, Bonnie (Dan) Blix, Delray Beach, FL and Peggy (Sam) Ullman, Pompano Beach, FL; grandchildren, June Poland, Jenifer Betterley,, Monica Betterley, Sarah Pate, Joseph (Billie) Fayden, Michael Lafreniere, Tyler (Britny) Fayden, Tiana Greenwood, Fallon (Kam) Fayden; 17 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

