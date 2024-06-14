Obituary: Jack Timothy Almanza

Jack Timothy Almanza was born in Billings, MT on September 17, 1956, to Cruz and Josephine Almanza. When he was born, his parents were told that he had Down’s Syndrome and probably wouldn’t live very many years (five at the most). Needless to say, he proved them all wrong.

Jack wasn’t able to attend school because at that time there weren’t many schools for him to go to. When he was between the ages of 17-18 he did go to Easter Seals for a year and then he was too old to attend.

When his dad passed away and his mom finally moved her and Jack to Great Falls, Jack started getting into Special Olympics. He loved weightlifting (being able to lift his own weight). He played basketball even though most of the other kids were much taller. He didn’t care, he just wanted to play. His favorite thing was bowling. He managed to win several trophies.

When his mom got Alzheimer’s, he lived with his sister, Mary. She did keep him in sports until this last year when he was placed at the Renaissance. There, he was well taken care of and everybody thought having “Superman” on board was great.

Jack is survived by several brothers; sisters; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

