Obituary: Jackie Arleen Wren

Jackie Arleen Wren went home to be with Jesus on October 20, 2025, in Great Falls at the age of 77. She was born on May 29, 1948, in Hamilton, MT.

Jackie worked at Blue Cross as a cost accountant for 30 years. She was an active member of New City Church. She volunteered for Casa-Can and often mentored women in her home.

Jackie loved spending time with family and cooking for them. At Christmas time she would have family dinners that were out of this world. One Christmas, Jackie, along with enlisting help from her husband Robert, turned a room inside their home into a gingerbread house.

The wonderful memories she created for her family will never be forgotten. She enjoyed spending time at her cabin in Lincoln, MT and being with family at Seeley Lake, MT. She loved to read books and her Bible.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Wallace Wren; daughter, Darcy Wren Dea; sons, Mike (Laura) Wren and Craig (Mary) Wren; sister, Jenny Kent (Randy) Gardner; brother, Doug (Kay) Kent; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and several special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin Michael Swanson; brother, Victor Kent; and her parents, Lois and Herb Kent.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at New City Church.

Memorials may be made to Casa-Can Children’s Advocate Network or the American Diabetes Association.

