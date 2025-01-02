Obituary: Jackie Kay Urick

On December 28, 2024, fourth generation Stanford resident Jackie Kay (Galt) (LeMond) Urick passed away surrounded by her family. She spent the last 2 ¾ years fighting hard against pancreatic cancer.

Jackie was born, with twin brother Jim Jr., on January 17, 1952, to James (Jim) and DeRayn Galt of Stanford. Jackie and Jim were the oldest of four children, LeAnn and Robert (Bob) followed. Jackie loved growing up in Stanford, with grandparents and cousins close by. She participated in 4-H, Wolfettes, cheerleading and many others. She was a lifeguard at the city pool and worked at the town movie theater. Her love of animals was fierce, and she most enjoyed her visits to her best friend Betty (Hughes) Sampsel’s house to ride horses. She vowed at an early age to have her own ranch full of all the animals she loved. She graduated valedictorian of the class of 1970 from Stanford High School.

After graduation Jackie attended Montana State University and Eastern Montana College before returning to her beloved Stanford. Homesickness always plagued her; she was known for never wanting to be away from home for very long. She worked for an accounting firm in Great Falls for a brief time and then returned to Stanford. She worked as the Stanford School Secretary, as the GTA feed store Bookkeeper, OJ Galt & Sons Bookkeeper and as the Stanford City Clerk before ranching full-time. Jackie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, JB Republican Women, Stanford Women’s Club, JBC Fair Board and 4-H Council, Woolgrowers and Stockman’s associations.

Jackie reported that she fell in love in junior high. She started holding hands with Jack LeMond “in the 7th grade”. They dated through high school and were soul mates and best friends. They were married in March of 1974. They purchased the LeMond ranch, north of Stanford, from Jack’s dad and started their dream there. Their child, Janna Kay, was born in August of 1980. Unfortunately, the unthinkable happened and Jack lost his battle with a rare cancer in March of 1982. That tragedy stuck with her forever. She vowed to continue the ranch and poured her heart and soul into it. With her unmatched dedication and supreme bookkeeping skills, she was determined to build a legacy to pass to her children. She sacrificed so her family could have.

In June of 1984, Jackie married Steve Urick of Miles City. They welcomed a son, Oliver, in December of 1985. They continued the hard ranch work that Jackie demanded until the day of her passing.

Jackie had a deep passion for all athletics, but particularly all things Stanford Wolves. She was often seen sitting “in her corner” of the gym or at the end of the football field. She loved the MSU Bobcats, New York Yankees and followed professional football and basketball. Janna Kay would tease her that the only clothes she owned were red, black, and blue. She requested to be laid to rest in her favorite MSU Bobcat sweatshirt.

Animal husbandry was in Jackie’s soul. She loved all animals and passed that trait to her children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She was very proud that her ranch had very few losses because she was diligent about health checks and taking the extra time to care. Her bookkeeping was precise, and her overall ability to manage a ranch was unmatched. She enjoyed all the wildlife, particularly the “pheasies.” If the bucks lived until the last weekend, they got to see another season. No hunters during the last week. And heaven forbid somebody to shoot one of her beloved cotton tail bunnies. Every spring she would anxiously await the arrival of the sandhill crane pairs. When they arrived, she would say “we made it through another winter.”

In 1997 Jackie started her own club lamb business, U&L Club Lambs. She wanted quality stock sold to the kids at an affordable price. She helped numerous youths learn about sheep and how to care for them. She loved helping kids with animals. She took immense pride in her sheep and worked hard to sell only the best quality. She passed this business to Janna Kay who will work it with the same enthusiasm.

Family was especially important to Jackie. She was blessed to have them close. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews and then later great nieces and nephews. Nothing made her happier than becoming a grandmother. Her grandkids were her pride and joy. She wanted nothing more than to watch and help them grow up. She was so very proud that they would be attending the Stanford school as the 6th generation.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.