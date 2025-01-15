Obituary: Jacqueline "Liz" Dunfee

Jacqueline Elizabeth (Liz) Dunfee (nee Shaver), 73, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, at Peace Hospice on January 13, 2025, after an eight year struggle with Alzheimer's dementia.

Liz was born in Kannapolis, North Carolina, on January 20, 1951. Liz was the oldest of six children. Liz graduated from York High School, Yorktown, Virginia, in 1969.

In 1968, she met her husband, John Dunfee, at the bowling center on Langley AFB, Virginia. They married in 1969 as soon as Liz graduated from high school and had a wonderful 55 year marriage that took them all over the globe while John was serving in the Air Force and Federal service for over 40 years. Liz enjoyed her years in Germany where their daughter, Karin, was born.

Liz and John were square dancers that enjoyed traveling to many dances throughout Europe. Liz was a master with a crochet hook and spent many hours making Afghans for friends and family. She worked as an LPN for 12 years in Texas and Louisiana, and as a medical transcriptionist in Federal service and the Great Falls Clinic where she retired.

Liz is survived by her husband, John Dunfee; her daughter, Karin (Paul) Dehn, Choteau, MT; her grandchildren, Jonathan Osborn, Minot AFB, ND; Brittany Tangen, Conrad, MT; Michelle Osborn (Jon Lee), Great Falls; sister Donna (David) Milner, Princeton, LA; brother Jimmy Shaver, Haughton, LA; sister-in-law Roxie (Ron) Jennings, Allenwood, NJ; uncle Glenn Shaver, Kannapolis, NC; three great grandchildren, Ryleigh Lee, Carter Tangen, and Cylas Tangen; many nieces and nephews.

