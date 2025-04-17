Obituary: Jacquelyn "Sue" Clark-Jones

Jacquelyn Sue Clark-Jones was born October 22, 1953, in Dallas, Texas to Jack and Carlene (Patterson) Colquitt. Known as Sue to all, she fondly remembered her childhood during which she made friends that lasted a lifetime. But she had no better friends than her brother James and sister Carla.

She married Lawrence (Larry) Jones from Butte, Montana in 1992. They lived in Dallas, Houston, and Sacramento, before settling in 1996 in Helena, Montana. Together they ran marathons, rafted the Colorado River, traveled the globe, and lived life to the fullest. After Larry died in 2015 Sue moved to Arlington, Texas to be with family.

Starting as a secretary in Dallas she retired from Montana state government as a member coordinator for the Made in Montana program. In between she worked for Trammell Crow, the Meadows Foundation, Mountain Pacific Healthcare and the Association of Film Commissioners International making friends around the world.

Whether planning events at Super Bowl games, attending film festivals, or arranging conferences across the globe, Sue made the experience memorable for all. After moving back to Texas, she received her Cosmetology Degree with the goal of providing hair care to residents of nursing homes.

Music was an integral part of her life leading her to join the Sweet Adelines Helena Xpress Chorus. She also sang with other choruses around the state. She had great fun with her friends and was delighted to participate in regional and international competitions.

Sue is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James and Carolyn Colquitt, nephew Brice and his wife Brooke Burns, nieces Katie Smith and Jamie Williams, brother-in-law Ken Burns, grand-nieces and nephews, Brylee, Nolan, Brody, and Brenna Burns, Connor and Cooper Smith, and Gwenyth and Keevi Williams.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Alpine Funeral Home website.