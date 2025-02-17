Obituary: Jade Michael LaBoucane

Jade Michael LaBoucane entered into eternal rest at 33 years young. Jade was born on September 11, 1991, at Montana Deaconess Medical Center in Great Falls to Bobby LaBoucane and Janet Steiger. He attended Great Falls Public Schools, K-11.

He is known for being a fantastic artist with natural talent. He was inspired by his late Uncle, Shawn Running Crane. As a young boy, Jade always had notebooks at hand to draw pictures. His talent was first noticed when he was in Headstart. He came home with a drawing of a mountain lion that he had done. As his mother, the first words to come out upon seeing it was "Oh, my gosh! He has it!" thinking how advanced it was for a 4-year-old and of course, his uncle's amazing, God-given talent and influence! Within the last several years, he began tattooing and did a fantastic job at that as well. He truly enjoyed sharing his talent in this way.

Early on and young in life, at the end of 2013, he met the love of his life, Stevie Matkovich. Soon afterward, they began their family life together and grew into a great team, raising their daughter, Adrienne Jade (Aj) born September 17, 2014. Two and a half years later, along came their son, Haydn Michael born May 18, 2017. Both children are their pride and joy! Jade took great care in loving his family and providing for all of their needs. An ever-present, loving husband and father. He will always be remembered for this, dictated by his belief in God and to do the best for them that he could.

Jade worked in the restaurant industry as a cook. He started at the Silverstar in Helena, MT and later, he worked for Rikki's and Jaker's in Great Falls. His last 7 years were with the Montana Club. He took pride in his work and enjoyed what he did as a profession.

Jade is survived by his wife of 11 years, Stevie Matkovich LaBoucane; their daughter, Adrienne LaBoucane (10); son, Haydn LaBoucane (7); father, Bobby Joe LaBoucane; mother, Janet (Rolland) Nielsen, both of Great Falls; brothers, Chris (March) Steiger of Great Falls, George Miller Jr. of Missoula, and Devon LaBoucane; sister, Renee Miller both of Great Falls; sister-in-law, Rianna Rayne; brothers-in-law, Makeen Gray, Brandon Main, Jr., and Tripp Matkovich, all of Great Falls; nephews, Micah (Kendall) Steiger, Peyton Perucca, both of Great Falls, and Taylor LaBoucane of Vancouver, WA; niece, Brystol Perucca; and great-nieces, Helena and Lainee Steiger, all of Great Falls.

