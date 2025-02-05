Obituary: James Albert Becker

James Albert Becker passed away on January 27, 2025. He was 86 years old. Jim was born at home on October 5, 1938, in Carlos, Minnesota, to Albert and Isabelle Becker. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Alexandria, Minnesota in 1956. He moved to Conrad, Montana, with his family in 1957 where he met the love of his life, Irene Rencurel. They were married on June 17, 1959, at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church.

In 1966, Jim and Irene moved to Great Falls, and Jim went to work for Garrett Freight Lines. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Union and really enjoyed being part of the union in a professional way. He didn’t go out on the road, though. He said if he was going to have a family, he should go home to them at night. After he retired from truck driving, he worked delivering auto parts for Napa.

Jim was a man of many talents. He could fix just about anything. He could build beautiful things with wood, and he also built things with steel. He learned how to reupholster furniture so he could reupholster their couch and chair… twice. Probably the family’s two favorite things he built were the camper and the dune buggy. Jim loved to take his family camping, especially to Cave Mountain. He also enjoyed growing a garden every year, with both vegetables and flowers.

Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years; daughter, Rosie Royland; sons, Randy (Lori) Becker and Rick (Tammy) Becker; grandchildren, Jake Simonich, Lacey (Codey) McDonald, Brittany Becker, Shannon Kummer, and Hunter Becker; step-grandchildren, Ashley Linn, Dustin Linn, and Justine Linn; great-grandson, Abel Kummer; great-granddaughter, Maeve McDonald; brother, Steve (Cheryl) Becker; and many nieces and nephews.

