Obituary: James Allen Delaney

James Allen Delaney, aged 84, passed away peacefully at Peace Hospice on April 21, 2024, with family by his side. Jim was born to Lawrence and Viola Delaney on May 24, 1939, in Sidney, Montana. Jim married the love of his life Donna Marie Allison on July 27, 1957, in Sidney, Montana. From there they moved to Great Falls, Montana.

Jim was a machinist for 7 years at Liffring Machine, 2 years selling cars for Don Rebel Lincoln Mercury and 35 years for 3M Company as a NW Sales Executive. He was recognized several of those years as the number one sales executive in the country. Among many of his proud accomplishments, along with his friends and family, Jim built a log cabin in Monarch in 1969. Jim was also a member of the Rifleman’s Association and served on several boards in the community.

During retirement he loved golfing, camping, fishing in his boat, 4 wheeling, riding his lawn mowers, and playing cards and dice games. Jim loved anything sugar to sweeten his sweet tooth, and he also enjoyed working in his shop as a machinist, wood worker, drum maker, making cribbage boards for the boys in the family and anything to use his creative abilities.

Jim and Donna were part of the founding members of a Christian organization called the Emile Center that helped the needy with a hand up not a hand out.

Jim is survived by his children, Debra Delaney Burns, James (Paula) Delaney Jr., Donald (Colleen) Delaney, and David (Robbi) Delaney; grandchildren, Jason (Becky) Burns, Alisha (Charlie Houtchins) Burns, Shauna Delaney, Kristen (Kyle) Hart, Robert Delaney, Ryan Delaney, Matt (Tera) Delaney, and Kelsey (Will) Crawford; great-grandchildren, Calli, Sawyer, Aroura, David, Brian, and Alex; and brother, Kay Delaney.

