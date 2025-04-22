Obituary: Alan Hansen Hall

Alan Hansen Hall passed away at the age of 68 on April 16, 2025, in Great Falls, MT. Alan was born on January 18, 1957, in Provo, Utah, to Edward Alma Hall and Phyllis Kay Hansen. He was raised in Sandy, Utah, and attended Jordan High School.

Alan later moved to Black Eagle, MT, where he became a roofing contractor. Throughout his career, he traveled to many states and worked on all types of buildings and homes, including a military base. He became an exceptional roofer. After settling in Black Eagle, he started his own roofing business.

In his free time, Alan enjoyed fishing, boating, and building unique birdhouses, stick figures, and wooden snakes. He was very dedicated to helping his family, especially his mother, Phyllis.

Alan had a deep love for animals and had many pets throughout his life. His dog Jasper was his loyal companion who was always by his side. Jasper looked out for Alan and will miss him dearly.

Alan is survived by his mother, Phyllis Gunther, of Great Falls, MT; his stepmother, Laurie Hall, of Sandy, Utah; his sisters, Diane Hanson of St. George, Utah; Alisa Dickinson (Aaron Chambers) of Riverton, Utah; and Sarah (Tony Avery) of Sandy, Utah; his brothers, Edward Hall of Magna, Utah, and George Gunther of Great Falls, MT; many nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion, Jasper.

