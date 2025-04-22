Obituary: Michael James Wieck

Michael James “Mike” Wieck, of Ellensburg, Washington, passed away from heart failure on April 8, 2025, at Tacoma General Hospital. Mike was born on August 16, 1957, at Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, Montana, to Charles Paul Wieck and Virginia Hovious Wieck. He attended Ursuline Academy, followed by Holy Family Elementary School, and graduated from C. M. Russell High School in 1975.

University brought a wave of adventure to Mike’s life. He initially pursued a medicine degree before ultimately finding his calling in Civil Engineering. His collegiate journey took him through Carroll College, Gonzaga University, and Washington State University before he earned his degree from Montana State University-Bozeman.

Throughout his life, Mike pursued many passions that enriched his communities and friendships. He had a deep love for live music and enjoyed playing both guitar and drums. A voracious reader, he devoured books on everything from Western frontier history to medical textbooks. In the kitchen, he found joy in preparing the finest home-cooked meals and his legendary Chex Mix, a favorite among those closest to him. A true craftsman, Mike loved restoring old equipment and designing inventive solutions in his workshop.

Mike’s successful career as a Civil Engineer perfectly blended his engineering mind, natural brawn, and tenacious work ethic. In 1992, he founded his construction business, Western Engineering Constructors, providing construction services to the public works sector—specializing in water and wastewater pump stations and single-span bridges. While most of his work projects served local municipalities, Mike never hesitated to lend his expertise to loved ones needing assistance with home projects.

Until his final days, Mike’s unwavering strength and perseverance defined him. He endured two battles with cancer and approached life with a mindset that refused to be limited by physical challenges. When his second fight against cancer in 2018 took his voice, it only amplified his spirit. Mike quickly adapted, communicating through written messages on his dry erase board and engaging with everyone through his ever-present, infectious smile.

Mike’s crowning achievements were becoming a father, role model, and best friend to his son, Hayden Charles Wieck, and—only seven months ago—becoming the proudest grandfather to his “special boy,” Hudson Hayes Wieck, both in Seattle.

Mike is survived by his son, Hayden Wieck (Shannon) and grandson, Hudson Wieck, all of Seattle and by his former wife and lifelong friend, Dorie White, also of Seattle. He is also survived by his siblings, Susan, Dave (Kathleen), Joe, Ted, Julia (Dunbar), and Elizabeth. His beloved nieces and nephews include Courtney (Danny), Danielle, Matthew, Soren (Dominic), Isaiah, Hale, Sterling, and Kira.

