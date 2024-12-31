Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: James Anthony Sutich

June 3, 1934 ~ November 17, 2024
James Anthony Sutich June 3, 1934 ~ November 17, 2024
Family Photo
James Anthony Sutich<br/>June 3, 1934 ~ November 17, 2024
James Anthony Sutich June 3, 1934 ~ November 17, 2024
Posted

James (Jim) Sutich, 90, of Great Falls, MT passed away on November 17, 2024, at Benefis Health System.

Jim was born in Great Falls on June 3, 1934, to Pete and Gladys (Steel) Sutich and he was raised in Centerville.

He joined the Montana Air National Guard Reserves in November of 1952. Spending 33 years in the Reserves, Jim was honorably discharged with the rank of Master Sergeant in 1988.

He married the love of his life, Joyce Lode in August of 1953; the couple shared 64 years at the time of her passing.

He is survived by his daughter Leslie (Kevin) Ambuehl-Frasz; grandson Spencer Ambuehl; sisters Pam (Tom) Duncan and Cheryl (Ed) Pizzini; brother Jerry Sutich; sister-in-law Mary Hutchens; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App