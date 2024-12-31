Obituary: James Anthony Sutich

James (Jim) Sutich, 90, of Great Falls, MT passed away on November 17, 2024, at Benefis Health System.

Jim was born in Great Falls on June 3, 1934, to Pete and Gladys (Steel) Sutich and he was raised in Centerville.

He joined the Montana Air National Guard Reserves in November of 1952. Spending 33 years in the Reserves, Jim was honorably discharged with the rank of Master Sergeant in 1988.

He married the love of his life, Joyce Lode in August of 1953; the couple shared 64 years at the time of her passing.

He is survived by his daughter Leslie (Kevin) Ambuehl-Frasz; grandson Spencer Ambuehl; sisters Pam (Tom) Duncan and Cheryl (Ed) Pizzini; brother Jerry Sutich; sister-in-law Mary Hutchens; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

