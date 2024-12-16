Obituary: James I. Trunkle

James Ignatius Trunkle passed away December 12, 2024, at Peace Hospice surrounded by his family. James was born to Ignatius and Anne, nee Urick, Trunkle in Great Falls, Montana on March 2, 1927. In early childhood, Jim became deaf from an unknown cause. As a young lad, his father drove him to South Dakota traveling over dirt roads to seek the advice from a doctor to heal him from his deafness. There was no cure of course, but his deafness did not stop him from living a full and successful life.

At the age of 7, he traveled by train to attend the School for the Deaf and Blind in Boulder, MT. He remembered his mother crying as the train left the Great Falls train depot. In 1937, he attended the new Montana State School for the Deaf and Blind (MSDB) which opened in Great Falls. As a young boy and teenager, he spent many summers at his grandfather’s ranch near Belt riding horses and getting into mischief with his cousins and uncles.

While a student at the Montana State School for the Deaf and the Blind, Jim learned the linotype trade along with his classmates since this was a trade often taught to deaf men because of the noisy machinery. Jim graduated from the MSDB in 1947 and took his first linotype job at the River Press in Fort Benton. He moved to Woodland, CA to work at a print shop there for a brief time. Later a friend encouraged him to move for better employment opportunities to Detroit, Michigan. While in Detroit, he traveled to Toronto to meet other members of the Deaf community at a “Deaf Club.” It was there where he met his lovely wife, Anne Havrot. In 1956, they married in Toronto and settled in Detroit. He continued his linotype career at the Detroit News until 1969 when Anne and Jim moved to Great Falls to get closer to family. He retired from the Great Falls Tribune and over the years, he saw many evolutionary changes in the newspaper industry from linotype machines for type setting to computerized operations.

With that experience, he became savvy with technology, embracing it to the end of his life using his iPhone to text family and friends and using his computer to email and conduct online banking. Technology was the bridge from his world of silence to the hearing world. In the ‘70s, old Western Union teletype machines came into widespread use for the deaf to make phone calls. The first time he made a phone call on his own without someone calling for him moved him to tears. Over the years, technological advances have provided equal access to communication. Equal to his love for technology was his love for woodworking and ingenuity, and we always marveled that he could build or fix anything.

He was a lifelong member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, the International Catholic Deaf Association, Montana Association for the Deaf, and Great Falls Club of the Deaf. One of Jim’s fondest memories was traveling to Tijuana, Mexico on a mission trip with his daughter, Annie’s youth ministry group to build homes for the less fortunate. Another highlight of Jim’s life was traveling to Medjugorje, Bosnia Herzegovina with a group of 54 deaf friends.

He is survived by 5 children, Katherine (Lawrence), Annie (Roger), Phil (Shelly), Thomas (Kelly), and Peter; son-in-law, Sean; 9 grandchildren, Joseph (Valerie), Katie, Matthew (David), Austin (Marcell), Aubree (Mike), Braedon, Sophie, Meredith, and Sydney; 2 great grandchildren, Marie and Dominic, and another one due in April; sister, Helen Hackett; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His celebration of life will include a vigil service on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. and funeral Mass to be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 10:00 a. m., all at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

