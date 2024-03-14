Obituary: James “Jim” Krause

James “Jim” Krause was born January 16, 1930, to Ernest and Annie Krause in the Fairfield area. Jim passed away on March 12, 2024, at the age of 94, at Benefis Hospital from natural causes. After high school, he served in the Army Reserves.

Jim and his brother, Robert owned the Fairfield Dry Cleaners along with some farming interests. In 1962, they sold the Dry-Cleaning business and began farming full time.

In 1958, Jim and Verda purchased a farm west of Fairfield where they raised their four children, Dan, Richard, Terry, and daughter, Julie. During Jim and Verda’s lifetime they enjoyed going to all the children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. They loved to bowl, golf, fish, and going on picnics with family and friends. Jim, Verda, and family were members of Grace Lutheran Church for many years.

Jim served on several boards during his younger years: Farmers Oil Co-Op, Greenfield Irrigation District, Greenfield Federal Credit Union, and the Farm Home Administration in Choteau, MT.

Jim is survived by his sons, Dan (Mary) of Big Fork, MT, Richard of Fairfield, MT, and Terry of Fairfield, MT; daughter, Julie (Dan) Spicher of Kalispell, MT; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

