Obituary: James Michael Sikora

James Michael Sikora, aged 83, a Roman Catholic priest, university teacher and administrator, died on June 3, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on June 20, 2025, at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Father Sikora, or “Jim” as he preferred, was born November 14, 1941, and raised in New Jersey by his widowed “Shanty” Irish mother, Peggy O’Neill Sikora along with his brother Arthur (Skeeter) Joseph Sikora, Jr., six years his senior. Following in the footsteps of his big brother he was educated in the parish schools of Holy Trinity, Westfield, New Jersey but at 5 foot 5 inches he did not follow Skeet (at 6 foot 2 inches) onto the high school basketball court, however, he did fill the role of team manager, applying Jim’s normal-“see a need, step forward”-approach. In his high school yearbook, he is described as “known for speaking and singing ability…cheerful…dramatic…active in school affairs…dislikes deadlines.” TAfter high school Jim entered the Immaculate Conception Seminary in Darlington, New Jersey.

The first two life-changing experiences occurred in 1963 when he was sent from Darlington, New Jersey to the American College Seminary in Louvain, Belgium. His four years studying and travelling in Europe in the midst of the Second Vatican Council would forever influence his ideas of priestly ministry and lay the foundation for his theology, spirituality, worldview, and person life. Jim was ordained at Louvain in 1967 and throughout his 57 years as a priest always prided himself as being a Vatican II priest. He served 11 years in parish ministry in New Jersey and pursued doctoral studies in religious education at Drew University and New York University. Then occurred his second life-changing experience.

In 1978, Jim was named the Director of Religious Education for the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings in Great Falls, Montana. He held that position for three years travelling thousands of miles each year giving workshops throughout the over 64,000 miles of the Catholic Diocese of Eastern Montana. In 1981, he was appointed Dean of Students at the then College of Great Falls and began his 31-year affiliation with that educational institution (now the University of Providence) culminating in the naming of the first student housing apartment building on its campus “Sikora Hall”.

Jim held a wide variety of positions at the University of Great Falls before retiring in 2012 as the Academic Dean. His most cherished roles were that of teacher and presider at the Sunday Worship Community services in the university’s chapel. In addition to his formal duties Jim also brought his energy, enthusiasm, liveliness, and supportive personality to the overall climate and spirit of the university and its faculty and staff. It is as a teacher, homilist and liturgical celebrant that Jim would most want to be remembered.

Since he did not play golf Jim decided that his retirement would center around the pursuit of human creativity, primarily in the performing arts which led him to regularly take in the concerts, shows, and theatre in Las Vegas which replaced his previous east cost visits to the Metropolitan Opera and Broadway in New York City. When not travelling to Las Vegas, Jim settled into a comfortable routine of walking in the park across from his condo, reading, going to new releases at the AMC movie theatre, watching action movies on TV, eating supper at 10:00 p.m. with a glass of Merlot and finishing each day with a dish of ice cream.

A love of music has always been part of Jim’s life. He was a member of choirs from high school to the Great Falls Symphony Choir and music filled his heart and home 24/7. The other constant was a love for art. He was especially fond of crafts and the work of new artists, filling his home with many examples of his eclectic taste.

Jim cherished his friends and saw them as having knitted together the very fabric of his life. He was forever indebted to Robert “Bud” Johnson who accepted, challenged, and loved him for 33 years.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother; two nieces; and his long-time companion, “Bud” Johnson. He is survived by his nieces and nephews.

