Obituary: James "Tex" Harmon

James “Tex” Harmon, also known as Jim or Jimbo, 71, of Kevin, Montana, passed away at his home on April 13, 2025. Born to Robert Harmon and Mary Virginia Holmes in Amarillo, Texas on February 28, 1954, Jim lived a life defined by hard work and good humor.

Jim spent his career working in the oil fields of Montana—a true work horse who could run circles around those half his age. He NEVER slowed down and his hands were NEVER idle. He loved tinkering with things, figuring out how they worked, and fixing them if they were broken-- and he could fix anything! Even in retirement, he found a way to stay busy-- whether he was lending a hand with odd jobs or delivering meals around town, Jim was always finding a way to serve others.

It wasn’t always all work and no play. Jim deeply valued the peace he found in the outdoors and would often recharge with a camping or fishing trip with those dearest to him. He also had a knack for gardening and was quite known for his green thumb. With his goofy, playful nature, Jim had a special way of lightening the mood and making people laugh. His energy was unmatched, and he will be forever remembered as a true kid at heart.

He is survived by his ex-wife Tammy Van Bemmel, son Milan Harmon (Diana) and his children, Dakota Harmon and James Harmon; daughter Barbara Harmon and her children Taylie Carroll, Talyssa Carroll, and TreyAnnah Lewis; his long-term girlfriend Cathy Hazel; step-daughter Jessie Stalford and her children, Devin Stalford and Olivia Smith; step-daughter Michele Behrens and her children Evan Clarke, Amelia Clarke, Elliette Clarke, Lainee Clarke, Brooks Clarke, and Reed Conley; brother Billy Mike Harmon, sister Susan Harmon; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends Billy Boy, Monty, Winnie and so many others. Sorry for any names that may have been missed.

