Obituary: Ronald Allen March

Ronald Allen March passed away Monday, October 13, 2025, after a wild and crazy journey and is now finally at peace.

Born December 24th, 1950, in Belle Fouche, South Dakota, to John and Delores “Jean” March, Ron belonged to a large family that moved many times as he grew up.

He served in the Army during Vietnam and upon returning home, he eventually found a job that fit him. At Stevens Diesel he excelled as a master diesel mechanic. This is where he, along with his nephew, Shawn, built Ron’s beloved 1933 Chevy which he would later race in Lewistown.

Ron would introduce himself as “rude, crude, and sociably unacceptable.” He had an infectious laugh, a memorable mustache and absolutely no filter, but had a very kind heart.

Ron is survived by his wife, Christal; children, Brandi Lunsford, Lindie Windecker, Brett March; and stepchildren, Cole and Sarah Martin. Also, brothers, John (Susan), Harry and Jim March; sisters, Gwyn Caputo, Karen (Scott) Greenup, Shelly (Troy) Spang, and Sherri (Rod) Schye; and grandchildren Jase, Cali, Cole, Tawnie, Tyson, Ivy and Epik; plus, many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathy; and grandson, Blaine.

Ron requested no services, but a Celebration of Life will be announced later. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. Ron wanted to buy the last round for those who loved him as well as those who hated him. Always the funny guy- RIP.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.