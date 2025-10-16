Obituary: Joseph Henry Lawson

Joseph Henry Lawson, known to many as Reverend Joe, slipped the surly bonds of earth on the evening of Sunday, October 12, 2025, to join his wife, Antoinette. He was born on January 14, 1939, in White Plains, New York, before spending a childhood in Quincy and South Weymouth, Massachusetts. Joe was 86 years old when he passed at Benefis West.

Joe was one of three sons of Joseph Francis and Genevieve (Vellucci) Lawson. His younger brother, William (Bill) lives in Chicago with his wife, Madeline, and his youngest brother, John (Jack) Lawson lives in Great Falls with his wife, Teresa. Joe was an avid baseball player and Boy Scout. At the age of 17, Joseph joined the Air Force as an air traffic controller, eventually travelling to far-flung destinations across the United States, including Mississippi, Alaska, Michigan, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois, and Washington State, plus overseas to Taiwan, Okinawa, and South Korea.

For a short time, he left the Air Force, moving to Chicago, where he met Toni. With her mother's permission, they married in 1961 before he rejoined the Air Force. They had two children, Joseph John in 1962 and Deborah Lynn in 1965. He served his twenty years with family in tow at various bases, including The Pentagon and the Makah Indian Nation, before retiring to Great Falls in 1978.

Having taken college studies for many years in the military, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree at The College of Great Falls, then an MBA from the University of Montana, and finally a Master's of Divinity degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. As a Methodist minister, he served in Horatio, Arkansas; Troy, Anaconda, Hobson/Moore, and Simms in Montana, and as co-pastor at First United Methodist Church in downtown Great Falls. Toni was by his side the entire way, helping prepare his sermons, bulletins, and handling the social end of ministership, including piano and choir. He was well-loved by his parishioners before retiring to a life of travel and being a reserve minister for most of his remaining life.

After second retirement, Joe and Toni loved traveling, cruise ships, visiting family (especially the grandkids), baseball, Howard's Pizza and Taco Treat Amigo Lounge, watching the Bobcat/Griz games with his brother Jack, and classic movies. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a fun and doting grandfather. Both of them are missed by family, friends, and parishioners alike.

Of his life, he summed it up as "He was a kid without a prayer, an airman who needed a prayer, and a pastor with a prayer."

Reverend Joe is survived by his brothers, Bill and Jack; daughter, Deborah of Great Falls; son, Joseph and wife, Kelly in Oregon; and grandchildren, Sarah, Cayley, Joseph James, and Michayla.

A full-honors military funeral is scheduled for Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Christ United Methodist Church, 2900 9th Avenue South. Joseph Henry Lawson will be interred with his bride, Antoinette Christiana (Woodzick) Lawson.

A special thank you to the fine people including Donny and Anka at Golden Eagle Plaza Senior Living, where Joe and Toni spent their golden years together. Everyone we know went above and beyond to give them a great place to be. Thank you also to the teams at his final home of Westview Senior Care. Thank you to all the caring, compassionate people of Benefis Peace Hospice who make so many final days’ worth living in Great Falls. Also, thank you to Dave Montgomery and the team at O'Connor and Schnider Funeral Homes for their care and professional handling of arrangements. Thank you also to the many people over the years who brought so much joy and love to their lives.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.