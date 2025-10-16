Obituary: Thomas Lee Christiaens

Thomas Lee Christiaens Thomas Lee Christiaens “Tom”, 73, passed away unexpectedly on October 14, 2025 at home. Tom was born October 2, 1952 to Marcel and Virgie (Van Spyk) Christiaens in Conrad, Montana. He was raised at the family farm east of Valier.

Tom graduated from Valier High School in 1970 and had many athletic honors in track, football and basketball. He attended one year at the University of Montana in Missoula and was an avid Griz fan! After college he came home to the family farm.

Tom married Beth Culleton in March of 1979. They had two children Neil (Janice) Christiaens of Cut Bank, and Nicki (Felisario) Villagran of Conrad. Tom spent many years coaching his kids in baseball and basketball. Then became the biggest cheerleader for his grandkids following them from pee-wee to college sports!

In 2000, he began working for Pondera County Reservoir Company as a ditch rider and retired in 2018. After retirement he continued ranching and farming for the remainder of his life at the family farm.

Tom is survived by his wife Beth, brother-in-law, Roger Culleton of Laurel; son, Neil (Janice) and family, Makai, Jaxson, and Davanee; daughter, Nicki (Felisario) Nate and Maizie; brothers, Bernard “Chris” and Jim both of Great Falls and Rob of Valier.

Graveside burial will be 1:00pm Saturday, October 18th at the Belgian Colony Church, Valier. Celebration of life will be the following week, Saturday, October 25, at 1:00 pm at the Conrad Moose Lodge.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Pondera Food Pantry.

