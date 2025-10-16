Obituary: Russell "Russ" Leonard Demarais

Russell Leonard Demarais, 76, of Great Falls, passed away in the early morning hours of October 10, 2025. Russ was born on January 29, 1949, in Adams, Massachusetts, to Floyd and Freda Demarais. He graduated from Adams High School in 1967 and joined the US Navy in 1968.

Russ served proudly in the Navy and Navy Reserve for over 20 years. His service afforded him the opportunity to travel the world and see much of the United States. While stationed in Washington, he had the good fortune to meet Cheryl Hansen. They soon became husband and wife.

The Navy also brought him to his adopted home of Montana in 1974 when Russ was assigned to recruiting duty in Helena. After transitioning to the Navy Reserve in 1980, Russ began his decades-long career in insurance. First with Montana International in Helena, and later with Allstate in Great Falls, Russ tirelessly worked as an advocate for all his clients, forming friendships and enduring bonds along the way. He ended his insurance career with Aflac, but, even in retirement, continued to serve his clients for years afterward.

Big Russ earned his nickname not just for his physical stature, but also for his greatness of heart. To those who knew him, Russ will always be remembered for his kindness, charity, and willingness to lend a hand to those in need. Over the course of decades, Russ spent countless hours volunteering with local service organizations; coaching youth sports; sharing wisdom with family, friends, and clients; helping at the Great Falls Rescue Mission; and aiding members of his church family. Russ always answered his phone and never said no. He was always willing to help anyone who needed it, often at an inconvenience to himself. Russ’ generosity of time and spirit stands as testament to his legacy of caring for others.

Russ is survived by his wife, Cheryl; sons, Jeff (Julie), Brian (Melissa), Matthew, Ethan (Meaghen), and Stephen; daughter, Sydnie; and grandchildren Max, Bo, and Mylee.

Russ’s family would like to extend their sincere love and appreciation to Pastors Jeff Lauver and Zarah Douglas and the entire congregation of the Great Falls First Church of the Nazarene for their kindness and support in the days after Russ passed. Thank you to the staff of the Benefis cardiac unit for taking such good care of him in his final days. And thank you to all of Russ’s friends, clients, and members of the community who have sent their condolences, memories of Russ, and words of kindness.

A memorial service will be held at the Great Falls First Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Russ with a small donation to either the Great Falls First Church of the Nazarene or the Great Falls Rescue Mission.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.