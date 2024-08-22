Obituary: James Wray Peretti

James Wray Peretti passed away peacefully on July 31, 202. Our dad was born February 2, 1932 to John B. and Mildred E. (Robinson) Peretti. At the age of five, his father completed construction of their home at 509 Smelter Avenue. He would later assist in farming the family land north of Smelter Avenue between Hill 57 and the Twilight Cinema Center. Jimmy graduates in 1950 from Great Falls High School.

While attending Montana State College. Following graduation, with an industrial arts degree in 1954, he joined the USAF. Some of his most ‘enjoyable years’ were spent flying numerous types of planes out of four air bases. While stationed in Salina, Kansas, he met a most amazing TWA stewardess, Mary Carol Campbell of Maquoketa, Iowa. They married in 1957 and together raised their family. He was discharged from the Air Force in January 1958.

Upon his return to Great Falls, he and his brother joined their father in the operation of Central Wholesale Company, which was later called North Central Wholesale Company. This grocery and beer business occupied their time for 15 years until the passing of their dad in 1972.

A new career path was taken after completing his masters degree in Vocational Education from Northern Montana College. For 17 years, dad taught math and accounting at the Great Falls Vo-Tech Center as well as job placement for those with developmental disabilities. Before he retired, he was also employed by School District #1 as an Industrial Arts teacher at North Middle School. Dad constructed three homes over the years. One being our family home which he built in 1959.

Jim enjoyed many hobbies and activities in his lifetime, including: building furniture, camping and exploring Montana ghost towns, playing slow pitch softball (until the age of 50), his Masonic relationships (Euclid #18, Scottish Rite and Shrine), Westside Optimist Club charter member, President Local Carpenter’s Union #280, longtime member of the Fortnightly Dance Club, a member of Daedalians (organization for military pilots) and traveling with mom.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.