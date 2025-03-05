Obituary: Jamie Sue Betts

Jamie Sue Betts of Great Falls, MT passed away on February 24, 2025, at the age of 66 surrounded by her family. Jamie was born in Shelby, MT on October 4, 1959, to Archie and Lucy McLean. She was raised on the farm where she learned Montana ethics, how to work hard and be creative, living miles from town with her 3 siblings. She attended college in Missoula and worked for the forest service.

Later in life, Jamie married her best friend, Dennis in 1981 in Shelby. Together, they moved to Stanford, MT, and that is where the adventures began. Rodeos, BBQs, fishing trips, holiday celebrations, and family reunions just to name a few. She went on to work at the courthouse for many years and attended a tech school to become an LPN.

After many years of their life in Stanford they decided to move to Great Falls to be closer to family while raising their grandson, Devron. He kept them busy with all his activities.

Jamie loved everyone and was always taking care of people and family around her. She was famous for making all kinds of delicious salads for the yearly Labor Day camping trip and other family functions. Jamie was always making sure everyone was spoiled at Christmas time, wrapping all the presents perfectly with a bow on top.

Jamie was a hardcore animal lover like they were her own children, especially their two Jack Russel’s, Jack and Cato. During the summer months Jamie loved to plant and nourish her flowers outside.

Jamie is survived by her husband, Dennis Betts; sister, Cathy Witt; daughters, Kristy Coker and Kathy (Brett) Peck; son, James (ChrisLynn) Forbes; and many cousins; nephews; grandkids; and great-grandkids. Jamie was preceded in death by parents, Archie and Lucy McLean; brother, Tyler McLean; and sister, Marcy McLean.

