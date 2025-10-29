Obituary: Janet Fay Sweeney

Janet Fay Sweeney passed away on October 21, 2025, in Great Falls. She was born to Clarence and Sally Rusick on May 31, 1930, in Great Falls.

Janet graduated from St. Mary’s and had fond memories of The Heisey. She worked for the Bureau of Reclamation and the Cascade County Steno Pool. On May 10, 1952, she married Philip Sweeney and became a homemaker.

She was a member of the St. Gerard’s Alter Society, Our Lady of Snow Circle, VFW Auxiliary, and Benefis Auxiliary. She enjoyed camping, spending time at the cabin, barbeques in the backyard, Pinochle, and being around her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Leslie (Paul) Casper, Sandi (Mike) O’Rourke, and Karen (Steve) Prinzing; son, Mark (Colleen) Sweeney; 9 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, Phil; sister, Betty Holbrook; and son, Stephen Sweeney.

A funeral Mass will be held for Janet on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Meals on Wheels.

