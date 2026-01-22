Obituary: Janet Kay Dunham

Janet Kay Dunham, 81, passed away on January 10, 2026 at her home in Columbia Falls, Montana. Janet was born March 27, 1944 in Havre, Montana to Joe & Anna Alsaker. She was one of four sisters growing up in Cleveland, Montana, attending Cleveland country school and then moving into town, where she graduated from Chinook High School in 1962.

After graduation, Janet moved to Shelby and worked at Toole County Bank. In 1969, she married Neil Dunham and moved to Cut Bank, where they had two sons, Darren and Craig. In 1985, Neil’s company transferred them to Dumas, Texas. Janet loved following her sons playing sports around the State of Texas, enjoying the nice weather, and golfing on ladies league. While living in Texas for 14 years, Janet and her sons would come back every summer vacation to visit her sister Colleen Stabio in Chinook, where they all made many great memories with their Montana family.

In 1999, Neil & Janet moved back to Montana and later divorced. Janet lived in Great Falls for several years where she enjoyed hosting her friends and family, when they would come to town for doctor’s appointments, shopping or just to visit. She moved to Cut Bank for two years before moving to Columbia Falls to be near her son Craig and his family. She was very happy with her move, especially when her son Darren also moved to Columbia Falls in 2020.

Janet was so grateful to have had many lifelong friends move to the Flathead Valley from up on the highline area, Cut Bank & Shelby. She enjoyed her weekly coffee group of up to 12 ladies that would frequent all the coffee shops and bakeries around the valley. She had many friends and family come visit or reach out to her after she received her heartbreaking cancer diagnosis in October. Her dear friend Marlene Berkram was there by Jan’s side every day of her illness, providing sweet homemade treats, love, and support.

Janet was preceded in death by her mother Anna (Vic) Jordahl, father Johannes Alsaker, sisters Norma Urquhart, Myrna (John) MacLeod, Colleen (Jerry) Stabio, and nephews Murdo and Donny Urquhart.

She is survived by her sons Darren Dunham and Craig Dunham (Carmen) and grandchildren Jensen, Kealey, Logan, Bryce and Ashlyn. Nieces Shannon (Bryan) Lockerby, Susan Urquhart, Catherine (Rob) Umber, Kyla MacLeod. Nephews Cory (Beth) Fox, Derrek Urquhart, Myron Urquhart.

A celebration of Janet’s life will be held at 3 pm, Friday January 30th, at Columbia Mortuary, 1010 4th Ave. W, Columbia Falls, MT.

Memorials are suggested to the animal shelter of your choice, in honor of Janet’s love for her beloved cats and dogs she adopted throughout her life.

