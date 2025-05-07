Obituary: Janice Ethel Trainer

Janice Ethel (Nelson) Trainer, 88 of Great Falls MT passed away on May 1st, 2025. Born on January 6th, 1937, in Bottineau, ND, she was one of 10 children born to Orrin and Alma (Rudie) Nelson. Though she was born in North Dakota her family moved to Great Falls, MT, where she resided for 82 memorable years.

Janice graduated from Great Falls High School in 1955, and shortly after she married her best friend Russell Trainer on March 2nd, 1957: The couple spent 26 years and shared one daughter together. Although they divorced this did not end their friendship, Russ was by her side all the way until the end.

From 1955-1991, Janice was the Executive Secretary of Marketing for the Director of Burlington Northern Railway, 36 years of dedication and hard work. Although Janice was very proud of her work, her real joy came from her family. Kerri was her only child, she loved her so dearly, blessed her with her only grandchild Lucas who was the apple of her eye and her sweet boy, he just turned 16.

She loved to go boating, waterskiing, jet skiing, camping, and dirt biking. Traveling to Hawaii was her favorite place as well as Norway. Family time had no bounds for Janice, she enjoyed sharing her time with her daughter Kerri and her grandchild Lucas while she worked in her garden, doing scrap booking and crafting.

Janice is survived by her ex-husband Russell Trainer; Daughter Kerri Trainer (Great Falls, MT); Sisters; Toddy Steen, Sandra Campbell (Great Falls, MT) and Clarice Lansbery (Meridan, ID). Grandchild; Lucas (Great Falls, MT).

