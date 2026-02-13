Obituary: Janice "Jan" Lorraine Popa

Janice “Jan” Lorraine Popa, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher, artist, and friend, passed away on February 5, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on September 22, 1955, to Robert J. Sanders and Marjorie A. Sanders (Pederson).

Jan and her younger brother, Herb, were raised on a hay farm in Montana’s Flathead Valley. From an early age, she developed a strong work ethic, a passion for creativity, and a deep devotion to family. She worked alongside her parents in the family businesses, which included a John Deere dealership, Sanders Implement Co., and Sanders Western Specialty and Fashion Fabrics. Work extended well beyond traditional business hours, as she and her family also raised and bred Galiceno horses.

Jan’s artistic talents were evident from the start. She learned to sew from her mother and cultivated a lifelong love of fabric, color, and design. As a young woman, she entered sewing competitions and earned the prestigious Make It With Wool award from the Wool Growers Association, which took her to Washington, D.C. Her childhood was rich with adventure and shaped by the example of a loving, successful family. She entered adulthood grounded in strong values—responsibility, discipline, and pride in a job well done.

Following an introduction to the love of her life, John Charles Popa Jr., through the school speech and debate program, Jan graduated from Flathead High School in 1973 and the two went on to attend Montana State University together. The couple were married on September 13, 1975, in Kalispell, Montana. In December 1976, Jan earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education with a focus in Home Economics. After graduating from college, Jan and John returned to the Flathead Valley, where Jan taught Home Economics at Whitefish High School for nearly a decade. She was a passionate educator ensuring her students were equipped with practical skills while inspiring confidence and creativity in them as well.

Jan and John were truly best friends, and after ten years of building a beautiful life together, they were eager to share their love and joy with a growing family. They welcomed their first son, Matthew (Matt) Justin Popa, in April of 1985, followed by their second son, Andrew (Drew) John Popa, in August of 1986. Later that year, the family moved to Great Falls, Montana where Jan had her work cut out for her as a stay-at-home mother raising two rambunctious young boys. There was never a dull moment, and Jan met the energetic chaos with patience, humor, and the steady love that defined her motherhood.

Although Jan lived in Great Falls, her heart always remained in the Flathead Valley. In 1991, Jan and John purchased a cabin on Lake Blaine and returned as often as they could over the years. The cabin was Jan’s happy place where she loved gathering family and friends. She spent hours crafting on the deck with the lake as her backdrop and enjoyed watching her family grow up making beautiful memories on the water. For those who knew and loved her, it will forever be remembered as “Jan’s Place.”

Jan’s ambition and entrepreneurial spirit never faded. As her sons grew older, she returned to professional life, first working in marketing and interior design for a construction company. In the early 90’s, she pursued a new path, earning her broker’s license and building a respected career in real estate. In 1999, she joined with partners to open a RE/MAX office. She was known for her integrity, knowledge, and mentorship. She was still a teacher at heart and took great pride in mentoring other real estate agents. In 2002, John joined her in real estate, and they worked side by side for many years.

Creativity remained at the center of Jan’s life. From sewing her own clothing as a girl to creating art quilts recognized for their innovation and beauty, she continually pushed herself to explore new mediums and techniques. Her passion led to the creation of her side business; Montana Attitudes and she went on to pass her love of creating art of all kinds to her children and grandchildren.

Jan’s artistic contributions earned statewide recognition. She was named one of Montana’s Circle of American Masters by the Montana Arts Council. Jan also generously shared her talents through demonstrations for the 200-member Falls Quilt Guild, as well as state and international quilt shops and groups. In recognition of her lasting contributions, she was also inducted into the Falls Quilt Guild Hall of Fame.

One of Jan’s greatest blessings was a group of dear friends she referred to as her “church ladies.” This group of spirited, talented, loyal women loved and supported Jan through the best and worst of times and she did the same for them. They shared many laughs and tears often while sitting around a table covered in sewing machines and fabric. The devoted friendship Jan shared with each of these women was something she cherished.

Above all, Jan treasured her family. Matt married Ryann Norsworthy, and together they gave Jan three beloved granddaughters: Flynn, Charlie, and Kirby Popa. Drew married Hollie Jordan, and they gave Jan two precious grandsons: John Robert (JR) and Stetson Popa. Being “Nana and Grandma Jan” brought her immeasurable joy. She loved spending time crafting with them, reading stories together, and savoring the quiet moments when she could simply snuggle them close. Her grandchildren adored her, and she treasured every moment spent with them.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marjorie Sanders. She is survived by her devoted husband, John Charles Popa; her sons, Matt (Ryann) Popa and Drew (Hollie) Popa; her five grandchildren; her brother, Herbert Sanders, and his wife, Barbara Sanders; her half-sister Darlene Nardi; and many extended family members and dear friends.

Jan will be remembered for all the beauty she created in each and every one of her roles as a talented artist, a passionate educator, a successful businesswoman, and as the steadfast, loving center of the family she was so proud of. Her legacy lives on in the lives she touched—as a teacher, mentor, artist, friend, wife, mother and grandmother—and in the memories made at “Jan’s Place.” A Celebration of Life will be held in the Flathead Valley this upcoming summer.

