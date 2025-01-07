Obituary: Janice "Jan" Marie Martin

Janice “Jan” Martin passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on December 28, 2024, at the age of 81. Jan was born December 11, 1943, in Lewistown, Montana to Fredrick and Dorothy Lode.

During her working days, Jan worked at Buttrey’s then went and worked at Albertsons until retirement. She had two daughters, Michelle and Dawnette. Shortly after, she met Bud Martin. They were married June 2, 1979, and happily married until his passing in 2001.

She loved playing 20 bucks, bingo, reading a good book whenever she had the chance, and being surrounded by her family... but only for 3 or so days at a time. She always said - family is like fish, after 3 days they start to stink.

Jan is survived by her daughters, Michelle Petersen of Arizona and Dawnette Percival (Rodney Backer) of Montana; stepdaughters, Shanna of North Dakota and Shelly of Montana; stepsons, Chris of Montana and Mike of Minnesota; sister, Phyllis Hochmuth of Laurel; brothers, Fred Lode Jr of Helena and Don Lode of Harlowton; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.