Obituary: Janis Rae Pate

Janis was born on December 20, 1946 in Great Falls, MT. She passed away on June 26, 2025 in Cut Bank, MT at age 78.

Janis was raised in Belt, MT and graduated from Belt Valley High School in 1965. She married Earl Brandt and moved to Great Falls. They were later divorced.

In 1998 she married Ralph “Lee” Pate. They were married for 24 years until his death in 2022. Janis and Lee enjoyed traveling, camping, spending time with their family and their beloved dogs, Romeo, Velvet, Oscar and Buddy, and their cat Ziggy.

She worked for many years in retail at Osco, Medical Arts, and Public Drug pharmacies, and at Roger’s Jewelers. Janis also loved doing ceramics, quilting, needlepointing and reading.

Janis is survived by her two daughters, Christine (Daron) Falkenhagen of Great Falls, Pastor Alissa (Stuart) Brown of Cut Bank, and son Earl (Anna) Brandt Jr. of Great Falls.

She is survived by 9 grandchildren Derek Falkenhagen, Taylor Falkenhagen, Jordon Falkenhagen, Nicole (Robert) Shannon, Aaron Brandt, Matthew (Rowena) Brown, Christofer (Aidyn) Brown, Johnathen Brown and Raelynn Brown, and 7 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister Karen (Rick) Reeves of St. Ignatius and nieces Karla Merenz, Kim Jacobson, Jennifer (Ty) Eisbach, and Bobbie Reeves. Her beloved dog Chi also survives her.

Janis was preceded in death by her loving husband Lee Pate, her parents Robert and Juliann Porter, brother Wayne Jacobson, sister in law Rose Marie Duff, niece Laurie Schedel, and nephew Wayne Jacobson Jr.

Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Cut Bank, MT (201 S Central Ave) on Saturday July 19th, 2025 at 1pm with a reception to follow at the church. Burial will be held at a separate time in Highland Cemetery in Great Falls, MT.