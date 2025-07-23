Obituary: Jared Vielleux

Jared Vielleux, age 52, of Fort Benton, Montana passed away Saturday, July 19th 2025. Jared was born in Great Falls, MT and grew up on the family farm in Pleasant Valley, outside of Fort Benton. He lived his dream childhood growing up on the farm where he loved the cows and chickens. He was known to gather eggs in his cowboy hat and would often throw those eggs at his brother, Trevor. He graduated from Fort Benton High School in 1992 and was active in football, basketball, golf, band and choir.

He started his college career in Missoula, soon realized his mistake, and transferred to Montana State University-Bozeman. Jared graduated in May of 1998 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Science and a lifelong love of the Bobcats. “Go Cats!” While at Bozeman, he developed strong friendships with a great group of friends who have stayed close knit ever since.

On October 16, 1999, he married his childhood neighbor and best friend, Carley Evans. They started their own family in 2001 with the birth of their first daughter, Jaelyn. Shortly thereafter in 2004, Samantha joined the family. Jared’s true passion was in his family. He loved his girls and was the quintessential “girl dad.” He was involved in all of their activities from coaching soccer (that Carley signed him up for and he had never played,) to swim team, basketball, volleyball, golf and of course being Papa Tennis. As the girls moved through high school and college, he also made an impact on their friends. He was so excited to welcome sons into his family when Jaelyn married Max and Sammy married Dane. He was able to share his love of fishing, life advice, and expertise on grilling with the Blackstone.

A natural born sales man, throughout his career Jared sold feed and vehicles and then found his niche, helping people with their life decisions and financial security through selling insurance. He spent the last twelve years working as an agent with Farm Bureau where he found a family of co-workers.

If you could not find Jared, he was probably on the water. He was an avid fisherman, both on the river and at Tiber, walleye was his specialty. He grew up waterskiing and boating at Tiber and made sure he raised his girls tough enough to get back on the tube and try again. After lake season was over, it was time to hunt. He made many trips with his brother, Trevor and dad, Dean.

Jared was an instrumental part of his community. He was proud to be a member of the Fort Benton Volunteer Fire Department where he served twenty-four years. As the fire chief, he had a key part in helping to find funding for the additions and renovations to the fire hall. Jared continued his love of basketball by becoming a referee for many years, and then eventually moved his services to the sidelines to become a master of the scorers’ table. He was a member of many boards and committees throughout his life, including Signal Point Golf Board, Bobcat Club Board, Hospital Foundation Board, Montana Agricultural Center Board and a member of Lions Club.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Carley; daughters Jaelyn (Max Lane) and Samantha (Dane Byle); parents Dean and Debby Vielleux; brother Trevor (Katie) Vielleux and their children Kelton, Tenlea and Parker; father-in-law Ken Evans; brother-in-laws Rob (Deb) Evans and son Braden; Keith (Mindy) Evans and their children Cody and Brett.

Jared was a man who never met a stranger. He was a friend to all, and a father figure to many. He lived every day to the fullest, and made sure that he cared for those he loved.

There will be a public viewing held at the Benton Funeral Home on Thursday, July 24th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His funeral service will be Friday, July 25th at 11:00 a.m. at the Montana Agricultural Center. A graveside service will follow the funeral at Riverside Cemetery. Please join the family for a celebration of life at the Montana Agricultural Center following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Jared’s memory to Fort Benton Volunteer Fire Department.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Benton Funeral Home website.