Obituary: Jennifer Ann DeVries

Jennifer DeVries passed away July 21, 2025 with family by her side. She was born October 2, 1979 to Ivan and Mabel DeVries and joined her two sisters, Brenda and Carmen.

After graduating from Conrad High School, Jennifer took additional classes at MSU-Eastern and their Vo Tech, and at Rocky Mountain College in Billings.

Jennifer loved her family and the farm, cucumbers from the garden, pumpkins as they ripened (she always claimed the first one), Sun Rift Gorge in Glacier Park, and rooting for the Griz to irritate her dad and oldest sister. Her other love was for dogs, especially border collies.

Jennifer’s passing leaves a huge whole in the heart of her parents and sisters, and the family dog Charlie. Her aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends at the Horizon Lodge are also heartbroken.

Services will be held Tuesday July 29th at the Pondera Valley Lutheran Church at 11 AM. Burial will follow at the Hillside Cemetery, with luncheon to follow at the church.

Memorials can be sent to the Horizon Lodge or Pondera Food Pantry.

But the best way to remember Jennifer is to enjoy some fresh cucumbers and spoil your dog!

