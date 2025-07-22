Obituary: Sandra Lee Peters

Sandra Lee Peters sadly passed away the morning of July 16th, 2025, in Great Falls, MT at the age of 74.

Born in Great Falls, MT to parents Alvy Brady and Mary Rindal on October 20th, 1950. Sandra was raised in Great Falls and graduated from C.M Russell High School.

She later met her loving husband Allen Peters at the East Side Bank and got married in Fairfield, MT on September 20th, 1974. They spent the next 50 years building a life and many beautiful memories.

Sandy worked at the East Side Bank where she met her husband Allen for some time, as well as a Scheduling Clerk at CMR High School. She later went on the work at North Country Media Group for several years before becoming the owner. Sandy was also granted the Montana Ambassadors 2003 Business of the Year Award!

She is survived by her husband Allen Peters of Great Falls, MT; parents, Alvy and Mary (Rindal) Brady of Fairfield, MT; son, Justin (Brittany) Peters; sister, Nancy Brady of Bozeman, MT; and brother, Randy (Lori) Brady of Fairfield, MT; Daughter in Law, Charlene Peters; Grandchildren, Wyatt and Ellery Peters. Preceded in death by her son Jason Peters.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Meadow Lark County Club on August 17th, 2025, from 2-4PM.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.