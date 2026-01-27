Obituary: Jayson "Jay" Neil Groskreutz

Jayson Neil Groskreutz, known to all simply as Jay, passed away on January 22, 2026. Jay was born on April 2, 1971, in Hennepin County, Minnesota, to loving parents Maynard and Donna Groskreutz. He grew up in Watertown, SD along with his sister, Jodi.

While working at Menard’s, Jay met the love of his life, Billie Jo Clausen. Jay and Billie Jo moved to Great Falls, Montana in 1998 and were married on April 22, 2000. In 2001, they welcomed Abbie to their family, followed by Cassidy in 2005. Above all, Jay loved and cherished his family. He was truly a great husband, father, son, and friend.

In 2000, Jay began his career at Cascade County Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer. He joined the sworn side as a Deputy Sheriff in 2003. Jay was an exceptional public servant, and in addition to his patrol duties he served as a SWAT sniper, School Resource Officer, and Search and Rescue team member. Jay was a leader and mentor to many at the Sheriff’s Office. There wasn’t a task asked of his team that he wouldn’t do himself; he led from the front.

Jay loved the outdoors. Whether it was fishing, hunting, being on the boat, or camping with friends – Jay wanted a part of it, and he wanted everyone to join in. He hunted every year with Abbie and Cassidy and was later on joined by Andrew and Jayden. Within their family home is a testament to their hunting skill, and Jay would happily tell and re-tell stories about every mount hung on the walls. He loved big gatherings of people, and he and Billie Jo always welcomed their friends into their home. Jay was generous with his time and always showed the people he loved that he cared about them.

Jay is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Billie Jo; his daughter, Abbie (Andrew) and daughter, Cassidy (Jayden); father, Maynard Groskreutz; sister, Jodi (Don) Lemcke and their children Taylor, Jordan, and Sydney; numerous aunts, uncles, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna; mother-in-law, Dianna; and father-in-law, Ron.

A memorial will be held for Jay on Friday, January 30, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts Theater with a private reception to follow.

