Obituary: Jean Francis Hancock Proud

She was often heard quoting an unnamed source… “Getting old ain’t for sissies“! How correct she was. It’s not a gentle path to 96. You have to outlive most of your friends and some of your family. In October, we celebrated her 96th birthday, albeit a couple of months early. Today, we mourn her passing.

Jean Francis Hancock Proud came from solid Midwestern stock. She exemplified the values of her mother and father throughout her entire life. She was honest, practical, hard-working, and loved a good glass of wine or the occasional pint of Guinness. The list is much longer. She was married to Richard for 58 years before his passing in 2009. Together, they raised 3 children, Carol is currently living in Chiloquin, Oregon, John (Theresa) are in Great Falls, Montana, and George (Diane Rogers) live in Chaska, Minnesota. Among their children, they produced 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Jean’s parents, Glen and Esther Hancock, settled in Wahoo, NE where they became prominent members of their community. Jean had 6 brothers and sisters who grew up in Wahoo, John, Ruth, Bob, Bill, Jim, and Loy Ann. Loy Ann (Hancock) and Dave Cook are living in Maryland and are her only surviving siblings/in-laws.

Along with her siblings, Jean grew up in Wahoo and graduated from Wahoo High School. She excelled as a student and as a member of the marching band. She took that forward to graduate from nurse’s training in Lincoln. She came back to Wahoo to marry Richard in 1950. Together, they lived a short time in Arapahoe, NE and then made their home in Omaha where they raised their family. She became a member of P.E.O. (a philanthropic educational organization for women) and was active her entire life.

In Omaha, she was best known for her sewing skills. For many years, she created and sewed costumes for the Omaha Ballet’s Nutcracker performances at Christmas time. She parlayed that into a love for quilting. She actually won a blue ribbon for a whole-cloth quilt at the Montana State fair, just last year. She loved to play cards. The Hancock family has a reputation for knockdown, drag out Continental Rummy games. Jean carried the rummy queen’s scepter as the chief rules consultant. She was affectionately referred to as The Supreme Ruler by her immediate family. She maintained detailed recordings of scores of all games.

In their retirement, Jean and Richard moved to Battlement Mesa, Colorado where they resided for more than two decades. In 2020, she moved to Great Falls, Montana to be near family. No matter where she went, she became locally known for her delicious cinnamon rolls, which she baked by the dozens. In Great Falls, she was active until the end. She participated in the Great Falls Ice Breaker run/walk where she walked a mile in both 2023 and 2024. She even baked a batch of four dozen rolls several months before her passing.

In 2024, we celebrated her 96th birthday in Great Falls. 24 of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren honored her. They traveled from as far away as San Diego and New York City. The pride she took in her family was beyond words. The respect she held from others was total.

