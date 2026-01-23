Obituary: Jean Peres

Jean was born in 1933 and lived a life rich with love, faith, adventure, and deep family devotion. She grew up during the Great Depression, learning early the values of resilience, gratitude, and making the most of what you have. As the eldest sister, she lovingly cared for her younger sister and held her brothers close to her heart, especially during the years they served in the war. Family always came first for Jean.

Her Catholic faith was the foundation of her life. She lived it daily, raising her children with strong values, kindness, and compassion. As a teenager, Jean was a cheerleader at her Catholic high school, where fate stepped in—she met the love of her life, Fred, a football player from the public high school across town. Their love story became a lifelong partnership, and they shared an incredible 61 years of marriage filled with laughter, teamwork, and unwavering devotion. In Jean’s heart she was married to Fred for 73 years.

Together, they raised their children, and Jean made sure her home was full of warmth, faith, and fun. One of her greatest gifts was her ability to turn ordinary moments into joyful memories. Whether it was blowing a ping pong ball across what we called The Clampett Dinner Table making sure that it did not fall off the table and, thus, the winner being the one whose ball stayed on the table, or, creating a feast from just a few ingredients, and making it the best tasting best meal ever. She had a magical way of making everything special.

Jean stood proudly beside her husband through every season of life. While he worked as a firefighter and ran several side businesses, she supported him wholeheartedly in his profession and his many side businesses. Sundays often meant packing up a homemade dinner and bringing it to the firehouse so the whole family could eat together, or on the holidays, the whole big family, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins would gather at our home for her most delicious turkey dinners and spaghetti dinners. She always made sure there was enough for everyone.

Dad’s side businesses meant that, when needed, she picked up the reins and drove a garbage truck, handled racehorses (thus the reins!), ran the family concession stand at the Montana State Fair each year, helped run our family restaurant, Pete’s Drive-In on the west side of town, did books for all the businesses, including the bar, The Red Door. Now, on top of all that plus raising us kids! Jean worked at Hoglund’s, and she worked many years in the office at McDonald’s—where everyone affectionately called her “Mom.” Wherever she went, she became family. Jean was truly unstoppable!

She was fiercely devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and her church community. Jean was strength in human form—steady, loyal, hardworking, and full of heart. Every person who knew her felt loved by her.

In her later years at Evergreen Fountains, Jean continued to shine. She was known for her spunk, her smile, and her fearless spirit. She was always ready for a challenge and never lost her spark.

Jean leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, faith, and family. She will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her, and her spirit will live on in the countless lives she touched.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; son, Jimmie, and son-in-law, Mike.

Jean is survived by her children, Janet (Peter), Valarie, Freddie (Cindy), and Rick; grandchildren, Brandon, Dylan, Dustin, Bridger, Spencer, Drake, Hunter, Kris and Amy; great-grandchildren, Rylee, Jersey, Finley, Rhett, Pike, Sullivan, Alexander, Luella, Violet, Georgi, Grady, Gabby, and Annie; and all her many nieces and nephews, with special mention of Cheri.

She loved us all with her whole heart and she prayed for us every day.

Jean said this prayer every day, along with saying her rosary …

“Lord, walk with me today. Guide me in your way. If I should stumble along the way, please Lord, pick me up and carry me the rest of the day” God’s Blessings.

Mom requested a graveside service with no flowers because she can’t smell them anyway ~ instead she just wanted lots of prayers so she can get to Heaven…

Graveside Services, Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. are at Mount Olivet Cemetery at 2101 26th St. South, Great Falls, Montana.

A Life Celebration is after the service at the It’ll Do Bar, 1800 3rd St. NW, Great Falls, MT … she wouldn’t want it any other way!

