Obituary: Jeanice Louise (Atkinson) Fee

Jeanice Louise (Atkinson) Fee died peacefully in her home on Sunday, June 29th, 2025, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 19, 1940, in Great Falls MT. She lived in Square Butte for 4 years, then moved to Big Sandy where she attended school.

She went to the U of Montana for a year, then returned to Big Sandy and worked at a bank.

She followed her parents to Fairfield in 1962 and worked at Sun River Electric where she met Warren (Bud) Fee. They were married in 1964.

Jeanice was a devoted mom to her four kids. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. She was very active in Junior Women’s Club and served as president.

Jeanice enjoyed crafting of all kinds, including quilting, hardanger, rubber stamping and scrap booking. She made many heirloom-quality gifts for her children, grandchildren and friends.

Jeanice will be dearly missed by her four children: Clark Fee and sons Carl and Winston (Sara); Frank Fee (Allie) and son Spencer, Jean Fee (George); and Sue McGregor (Trevor) and daughters Rio and Renzi.

Jeanice goes to join her husband of 54 years, Bud Fee, her parents, Leland and Lois Atkinson and other family and friends.

Jeanice requested no service, but donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation in her memory.

