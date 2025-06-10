Obituary: Jeffery "Jeff" Lee Fornall

Jeffery “Jeff” Lee Fornall, 65, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours with his wife, Jennifer, and pups by his side. In the days just before his passing, his family and friends gathered around him recalling funny stories and heartfelt memories.

Jeff was born in Choteau, Montana to Maurice and Patricia Fornall on July 14, 1959. He attended Great Falls High School and was a clarinet player in the marching band. He was known to his classmates for his sharp wit and sense of humor. He moved to Denver after high school and worked in construction. He was later employed at Jones Intercable as a supervisor for 8 years.

In 1989, Jeff moved home to Great Falls and worked at various jobs. For the past 20 years, he worked at Fox Farm’s Lucky Lil’s. Everyone knew him as the old guy with the beard.

He married Jennifer Sowers on May 5, 2017.

Jeff loved to go hunting. Every fall he would head up to the Augusta area and set up hunting camp with his friend, Roy. Good fellowship was enjoyed and plenty of elk were hauled out. He was an avid reader. He also enjoyed camping and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer of 8 years; mother, Patricia Fowlkes; brother, Kevin (Sheila) Fornall; sister, Pam Haggarty; brother, Tom (Tani) Fowlkes; nephew, Eric Mack; nieces, Jenni (Matt) Fuller, Kim Fornall, and Cassady Fowlkes; stepson, Teran Sowers; stepdaughter, Mikaela (Cody) Perman; and granddaughters, Aurora and Arabella Sowers. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Maurice.

Jeff’s ability to make people laugh with a good joke, a great comeback, or a funny story will be missed by all. Jeff always used to tell his loved ones, “I love you and there’s not a damn thing you can do about it.”

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at O’Connor Memorial Chapel.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.