Obituary: Jeffrey D. "Jeff" Richards

Jeffrey D. “Jeff” Richards, aged 66, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at his home from complications of heart failure. Jeff was born on March 26, 1958, to Daniel and Glenna Richards. He was one of two twin brothers, James and Jeff.

He was raised in Seeley Lake, Montana. He grew up in the woods and learned the demanding work of being a logger. He operated heavy machinery, doing logging and timber work that he learned from his grandfather, Dad, and his twin brother, Jim. The family operated logging jobs for many years in the Seeley-Swan Valley. He attended school in Missoula and Seeley Lake.

During his sophomore year, Jeff moved to Great Falls and attended and graduated from the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind in Great Falls. Jeff then attended Seattle Community College to receive his Associate of Applied Science degree in Diesel & Heavy Equipment Technology. He returned to Seeley Lake to join the family logging business. Jeff and his twin brother owned and operated Richards Logging Inc. Jeff also worked as timber worker for other logging operations in Kalispell and Seeley Lake. He later moved to Great Falls and worked at the Base Exchange at Malmstrom Air Force Base and at Fed Ex Ground for several years until he retired in 2024.

Jeff loved sports. A skilled athlete in high school, he was a wrestler and basketball player. He loved the outdoors and active pursuits. He loved to water-ski and snowmobile in the Valley with his family and friends. He was a hunter, bowler, and golfer. Always a competitor, Jeff participated in pool and dart leagues. He competed and won several timber cutting events when he participated in the World Deaf Timberfest. He was selected to compete and play with the Northwest Association of Deaf Basketball competitions and bowled in several Northwest Bowling Association of the Deaf Tournaments.

Jeff was active with the Big Sky Recreation Association of the Deaf, Montana Association of the Deaf, and Great Falls Club of the Deaf. He was a cherished friend, volunteer, and helper to many; always the first to lend a helping hand.

Survivors include his longtime partner, Brenda LeMieux; mother, Glenna Rae Casper of Missoula; brother, Michael (Lynn) of Seeley Lake; brother, Greg (Cindy) Foley of Kalispell; sister, Debbie Foley of Brookings, OR; sister, Pamela (Mark) Cyr of Kalispell; brother, Corey (Tammy) Ferdinand of Columbia Falls; brother, Kelly (Theresa) Ferdinand of Great Falls; brother, Monte (Amy) Ferdinand of Huntsville, AL; sister, Vicki Whitfield of Stanford; and Gary Ferdinand of Rollins; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel in Great Falls, Montana.

