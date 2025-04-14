Obituary: Jeffrey H. Knutson

Jeffrey H. Knutson (a.k.a. Jeff Boy R D), aged 55, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 8, 2025. He was born on November 23, 1969, in Dallas, Texas to Harold and Janet Knutson.

He moved to Montana in 1978 where he found his love for the outdoors. He was known to adventure in the mountains and hunting along with his horses. He was a great fisherman. Jeff truly was one with nature. He always preferred sitting on the ground rather than a chair.

Jeff was a carpenter for many years and was an excellent craftsman. He found a passion for wood working and built a canoe with his son, Donovan. He had an unwavering love for Neil Young and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jeff never let go of his inner child. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews, always giving them too many sweets before sending them home. He loved his children and his family fiercely.

Jeff is survived by his mother, Janet Knutson; his second mom, Shiela Goldinger; children, Alona, Tori, Devan, Tyson, Donovan, and Kylie; siblings, Dean Knutson (Carl the dog), Dawn (Dave) Cooper, Kori (Dusty) Varty, Stacey (Chad) Cunningham, Chris Knutson (Roger the dog); two grandchildren; many nieces and nephews along with his great-nieces and great-nephews; uncle, Kenny (Cath) Zitzka who he was raised with; and his beloved dog, Shep.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Harold Knutson; his long time love, Jody Buster; his grandparents, Buster and Elsie Knutson and. George and Louis Zitzka; his sister, Doreen Panko; and his beloved dog, Griz.

“As you go through life you got to see the valleys as well as the peaks” - Neil Young

